BlackRock launches $24 Nasdaq-100 ETF amid AI driven tech rally
Business
BlackRock is rolling out a new Nasdaq-100 ETF on Thursday, July 9, 2026, letting people invest in the top 100 non-financial companies on the Nasdaq for just $24 a share.
The timing isn't random. There's been a big wave of interest in tech stocks lately, thanks to all the buzz around artificial intelligence.
BlackRock fund offers affordable tech exposure
The Nasdaq-100 just had its strongest quarter since 2020, mostly because AI and big tech names are booming.
BlackRock's new fund is designed for smaller investors who want easy, affordable access to fast-growing US tech giants.
Plus, it'll go head-to-head with popular funds like Invesco's QQQ and State Street's latest offering.
It's all about making high-growth investing more accessible right now.