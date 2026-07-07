BlackRock launches $24 Nasdaq-100 ETF amid AI driven tech rally

BlackRock fund offers affordable tech exposure

The Nasdaq-100 just had its strongest quarter since 2020, mostly because AI and big tech names are booming.

BlackRock's new fund is designed for smaller investors who want easy, affordable access to fast-growing US tech giants.

Plus, it'll go head-to-head with popular funds like Invesco's QQQ and State Street's latest offering.

It's all about making high-growth investing more accessible right now.