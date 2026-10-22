BlackRock launches iShares Future Robotics and related technologies ETF
Business
BlackRock just rolled out its iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies ETF, which puts money into companies using smart machines to automate work in areas like transportation and manufacturing.
The timing is interesting: investors are getting pickier about where they put their cash.
BlackRock says robotics will lead AI
BlackRock sees robotics as a big part of where AI is headed next, not just software or data centers, but real-world industries.
Jay Jacobs of BlackRock says investing in AI now needs smarter strategies because the market is more unpredictable.
Even with less hype around AI lately, there has been a wave of new ETFs focused on specific tech niches, showing that creative investment options are still popping up.