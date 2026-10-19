BlackRock seeks to use tokenized funds to reshape Wall Street
BlackRock is looking to shake up Wall Street by introducing tokenized funds, digital assets that let people trade and move money around more easily.
Unlike traditional assets, these can be traded at any time without waiting for redemption, making transfers smoother and faster.
BlackRock hopes this tech will make finance more flexible and accessible.
Tokenized assets still face regulatory hurdles
While tokenized assets sound promising, they're still facing hurdles like complicated regulations and clunky infrastructure.
Groups like the International Monetary Fund have pointed out issues with fragmented platforms and legal questions.
Still, BlackRock isn't slowing down: its BUIDL fund has already hit $2.3 billion since 2024.
The company believes showing how useful digital assets can be might help them catch on across the financial world, possibly changing how Wall Street works in the future.