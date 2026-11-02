BlackRock's Ben Powell says India could be AI investment hotspot
Business
BlackRock thinks India could be the next big thing to watch in artificial intelligence, balancing out all the hype and investment happening in the US
Ben Powell from BlackRock points out that India's digital growth, expanding workforce, and expanding financial markets make it a strong contender for long-term success.
BlackRock increases India allocation, awaits earnings
BlackRock has set aside more for Indian stocks over a five-year-and-beyond horizon, but it's waiting to see stronger earnings before getting too excited in the short term.
Powell says India's real edge could come from using AI to boost its digital economy.
He also notes that with recent tech stock ups and downs, investors are now looking for companies that can actually turn AI spending into real profits, not just big promises.