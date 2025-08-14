BlackRock's crypto stash hits $104 billion, Bitcoin dominates
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, has almost doubled its crypto stash this year—now holding $103.98 billion in digital assets as of August 14, 2025.
That's a huge jump from $54.83 billion at the start of the year, according to Arkham and Finbold.
Bitcoin makes up most of BlackRock's crypto holdings
Even with all that growth, crypto still makes up less than 1% of BlackRock's massive $12.53 trillion portfolio.
But it shows big institutions are taking crypto seriously—especially Bitcoin, which alone accounts for over $89 billion (more than 85% of their crypto holdings).
Ethereum sees significant increase in holdings
Ethereum is having a moment too: BlackRock boosted its ETH holdings from $3.59 billion in January to nearly $15 billion now, thanks to record inflows into Ethereum ETFs and more interest in DeFi.
In total, BlackRock added about $49 billion to its crypto exposure this year—betting big on where digital finance is headed next.