BlackRock's crypto stash hits $104 billion, Bitcoin dominates

Even with all that growth, crypto still makes up less than 1% of BlackRock's massive $12.53 trillion portfolio. But it shows big institutions are taking crypto seriously—especially Bitcoin, which alone accounts for over $89 billion (more than 85% of their crypto holdings).

Ethereum sees significant increase in holdings

Ethereum is having a moment too: BlackRock boosted its ETH holdings from $3.59 billion in January to nearly $15 billion now, thanks to record inflows into Ethereum ETFs and more interest in DeFi.

In total, BlackRock added about $49 billion to its crypto exposure this year—betting big on where digital finance is headed next.