Patanjali gets breather in ₹273.5cr GST penalty case
The Supreme Court has hit pause on Patanjali Ayurved's massive ₹273.5 crore GST penalty, giving the company some breathing room while the case is reviewed.
This penalty was slapped on Patanjali by tax authorities over claims of fake invoices at their factories in Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Maharashtra between 2018 and 2022.
The justices have also asked the government and tax officials to respond as they take a fresh look at an earlier High Court decision that sided with the penalty.
The Supreme Court has now stepped in
Patanjali says this kind of penalty is basically criminal—it should go to trial—while the Allahabad High Court decided in May 2025 it's just a civil matter under tax law.
Now, with the Supreme Court stepping in, Patanjali doesn't have to pay up until things are sorted out.
For anyone following big business or headline legal battles, this one's worth keeping an eye on.