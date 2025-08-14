Patanjali gets breather in ₹273.5cr GST penalty case Business Aug 14, 2025

The Supreme Court has hit pause on Patanjali Ayurved's massive ₹273.5 crore GST penalty, giving the company some breathing room while the case is reviewed.

This penalty was slapped on Patanjali by tax authorities over claims of fake invoices at their factories in Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Maharashtra between 2018 and 2022.

The justices have also asked the government and tax officials to respond as they take a fresh look at an earlier High Court decision that sided with the penalty.