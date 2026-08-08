Blackstone-backed AGS Health files updated SEBI papers for ₹4,800cr IPO
AGS Health, backed by Blackstone, is gearing up to raise up to ₹4,800 crore through an IPO.
The plan includes a fresh share issue of ₹1,800 crore and an offer for sale from another Blackstone-backed entity.
They've just filed updated papers with SEBI to get things rolling.
AGS Health pre-IPO may be ₹360cr
There's talk of a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹360 crore, which could shrink the main offer a bit.
₹1,600 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to repay debt of its indirect subsidiaries, AGS Health BCP LLC and AGS Health BCP Holdings, Inc.
AGS Health helps 82 health systems and hospital customers, including 11 of the top 20 hospitals in the US, with billing and patient access services.
In FY26, they posted revenue of ₹2,041.4 crore and profit of ₹206.9 crore.
ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the IPO process.