Blackstone backed Horizon Industrial Parks raises ₹1,167.8cr from 54 anchors

The IPO opens to everyone from August 17 to 19 and is all fresh shares.

Horizon plans to use a chunk of the funds (₹2,250 crore) to pay down debt, which was pretty high at ₹6,884.3 crore as of March 2026.

Despite a strong revenue jump (up 77.1% in FY26 / year ended March 2026), losses grew from ₹178.7 crore in FY25 (year ended March 2025) to ₹203.6 crore in FY26 (year ended March 2026).