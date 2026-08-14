Blackstone backed Horizon Industrial Parks raises ₹1,167.8cr from 54 anchors
Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by Blackstone, just pulled in ₹1,167.8 crore from 54 anchor investors, including big names like Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale, right before its IPO.
Shares were priced at ₹60 each on August 14, hitting the top of the price range.
Horizon IPO opens August 17-19
The IPO opens to everyone from August 17 to 19 and is all fresh shares.
Horizon plans to use a chunk of the funds (₹2,250 crore) to pay down debt, which was pretty high at ₹6,884.3 crore as of March 2026.
Despite a strong revenue jump (up 77.1% in FY26 / year ended March 2026), losses grew from ₹178.7 crore in FY25 (year ended March 2025) to ₹203.6 crore in FY26 (year ended March 2026).
Horizon largest industrial logistics developer
Horizon is India's largest industrial and logistics developer with 45 properties across 10 cities (think warehouses, cold storage, and energy solutions).
The IPO aims to help them get financially stronger.