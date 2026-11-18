Blackstone flags junk rating risk for Anthropic over $63B deal
AI company Anthropic is about to go public, but the private capital firm Blackstone has flagged some worries.
Because of Anthropic's $63 billion chip financing deal, it's could receive a "high" junk credit rating instead of the stronger investment-grade rating Blackstone expected.
That's a big shift as the company preps for its IPO on November 19, 2026.
Junk rating could hamper Anthropic borrowing
A junk rating could make it harder, and more expensive, for Anthropic to borrow money, since some investors like pension funds face limits on how much lower-rated debt they can hold.
This matters because Anthropic wants to invest over $800 billion in computing power by 2045.
Plus, they need investment-grade ratings from at least two of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch just to free up their current collateral and guarantees.
Investors are watching closely: with a price range of $70 to $78 a share and an offering of about $61 billion at the midpoint announced yet, how people react to these warnings could shape the whole IPO.