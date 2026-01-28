Blackstone is betting big on Chennai's tech future
Business
Blackstone Group is putting over ₹10,000 crore into a huge new data center hub in Chennai, aiming to meet growing demand for data infrastructure.
The project, developed by their Lumina CloudInfra platform in partnership with Bengaluru-based Beary Group, shows just how fast India's digital infrastructure is scaling up.
What's actually happening?
The new center will sit on 16 acres in Ambattur and start with a hefty 216 MW capacity—enough to support massive online activity.
With this move (plus ongoing projects in Mumbai and Hyderabad), Blackstone's total data capacity in India will top 700 MW, making them one of the country's biggest players in the data game.