Blackstone leads ₹6,414cr private equity investment in IIFL Finance
IIFL Finance just landed a huge ₹6,414 crore ($686 million) investment led by Blackstone: one of the biggest private equity deals ever for an Indian nonbank finance company (NBFC).
Blackstone alone is putting in ₹5,000 crore through shares that'll turn into equity within 18 months, giving IIFL a serious financial upgrade.
IIFL promoters add ₹1,264cr, Anchorage ₹150cr
Promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman are adding ₹1,264 crore to keep their co-promoter status, while Anchorage Capital chips in another ₹150 crore.
All this fresh capital will help IIFL boost its safety net (capital adequacy ratio) to around 30%, expand secured lending like gold loans, and likely snag better credit ratings with lower borrowing costs.
Plus, Blackstone's global know-how should help sharpen IIFL's operations and governance even more.