Blackstone leads ₹6,414cr private equity investment in IIFL Finance

Promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman are adding ₹1,264 crore to keep their co-promoter status, while Anchorage Capital chips in another ₹150 crore.

All this fresh capital will help IIFL boost its safety net (capital adequacy ratio) to around 30%, expand secured lending like gold loans, and likely snag better credit ratings with lower borrowing costs.

Plus, Blackstone's global know-how should help sharpen IIFL's operations and governance even more.