Blackstone N1 leader Jas Khaira says AI debt fears overstated

Jas Khaira, who leads Blackstone N1 (BXN1), the San Francisco-based central hub for Blackstone's AI initiatives, thinks people are stressing too much about AI companies taking on debt.

At TechCrunch Disrupt, he said these fears were overstated, even with rising interest rates and CoreWeave (an AI cloud provider) borrowing big.

He's confident because Blackstone is more comfortable when the customer is investment-grade.