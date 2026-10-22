Blackstone N1 leader Jas Khaira says AI debt fears overstated
Business
Jas Khaira, who leads Blackstone N1 (BXN1), the San Francisco-based central hub for Blackstone's AI initiatives, thinks people are stressing too much about AI companies taking on debt.
At TechCrunch Disrupt, he said these fears were overstated, even with rising interest rates and CoreWeave (an AI cloud provider) borrowing big.
He's confident because Blackstone is more comfortable when the customer is investment-grade.
Blackstone launches N1 hub, invests $12.3B
Blackstone is doubling down on AI by launching its N1 hub in San Francisco this year and investing billions, like a $2.3 billion loan to CoreWeave and $10 billion for Firmus, an Australian GPU provider.
Their flexible mix of loans and equity shows they believe in AI's long-term potential, even if the market gets bumpy.