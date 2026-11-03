Blackstone President Jon Gray says AI growth requires global fundraising
Business
Blackstone President Jon Gray says there's a big need for global fundraising to keep up with the fast-growing AI industry.
At a major investment summit in Hong Kong, he pointed out that tech giants like Meta, Google, and Oracle will soon need more cash to fuel their next steps.
He also mentioned that companies like SpaceX and Anthropic might go public to help raise these funds.
Jon Gray: computing demand outpaces supply
Gray highlighted that demand for AI infrastructure, especially computing power, is growing so quickly it's outpacing what's available right now.
Even though some investors are worried about rising costs in the sector, Gray remains upbeat about the long-term future of AI and says smart investments in data centers and energy are key to keeping this momentum going.