Blackstone Products recalls Parmesan Ranch seasoning nationwide over salmonella concerns
Heads up: Blackstone Products just pulled Blackstone's Parmesan Ranch seasoning from shelves across the US because of a possible salmonella issue.
The recall started on May 15, 2026, after a dry milk powder used in the seasoning was flagged for contamination.
No one has gotten sick so far, but the US Food and Drug Administration says salmonella can be pretty serious, especially for children, older adults, and anyone with a weak immune system.
Toss affected Blackstone product 4106 now
If you bought a 7.3-ounce container with product number 4106 and lot numbers 2025-43282 (best-by July 2, 2027), 2025-46172 (best-by August 5, 2027), or 2026-54751 (best-by August 12, 2027), sold only at Walmart stores or on Blackstone's website, it is best to toss it out right away.
For a replacement or more information, call Blackstone at 1-888-879-4610.