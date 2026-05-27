Blackstone Products recalls Parmesan Ranch seasoning nationwide over salmonella concerns Business May 27, 2026

Heads up: Blackstone Products just pulled Blackstone's Parmesan Ranch seasoning from shelves across the US because of a possible salmonella issue.

The recall started on May 15, 2026, after a dry milk powder used in the seasoning was flagged for contamination.

No one has gotten sick so far, but the US Food and Drug Administration says salmonella can be pretty serious, especially for children, older adults, and anyone with a weak immune system.