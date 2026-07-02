Blackstone's BXPE fund posts best month, 4.3% May, 11.4% YTD
Business
Blackstone's BXPE fund, designed for wealthy investors, just posted its best month ever, up 4.3% in May and up 11.4% as of May for the year so far.
The secret sauce? Smart bets on fast-growing companies and a market that's making it easier to cash out investments.
BXPE deploys over $2.5bn last quarter
BXPE put over $2.5 billion to work last quarter, backing big names like AI startup Anthropic and payment giant Stripe.
With more companies going public (like SpaceX soon!), the fund is cashing in on its investments faster than before.
Since launching in 2024, BXPE Class I shares have returned a solid 19.1%, showing their unique strategy is paying off.