Blackstone's BXPE fund posts best month, 4.3% May, 11.4% YTD Business Jul 02, 2026

Blackstone's BXPE fund, designed for wealthy investors, just posted its best month ever, up 4.3% in May and up 11.4% as of May for the year so far.

The secret sauce? Smart bets on fast-growing companies and a market that's making it easier to cash out investments.