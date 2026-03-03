Blackstone's credit fund faces $1.7 billion exit in Q1

To deal with all these withdrawal requests, Blackstone temporarily raised its redemption cap and even chipped in $400 million from its own pocket and employees. This way, everyone who wanted out got their money—showing flexibility rather than any cash crunch.

Growing nerves across the huge private credit world

These big outflows aren't just about one fund—they point to growing nerves across the huge private credit world ($2 trillion strong).

After a couple of bankruptcies last year and worries about how these funds are valued, other firms like Blue Owl Capital have also hit pause on payouts.

If you're curious about how big money moves when markets get shaky, this is one to watch.