Blackstone's credit fund faces $1.7 billion exit in Q1
Blackstone's Private Credit Fund (BCRED), which manages a massive $82 billion, saw $1.7 billion leave in just the first quarter of 2026.
Investors wanted to pull out even more—about $3.7 billion, well above the usual limit—but new money coming in helped offset some of the exits.
Blackstone chips in $400 million to deal with withdrawal requests
To deal with all these withdrawal requests, Blackstone temporarily raised its redemption cap and even chipped in $400 million from its own pocket and employees.
This way, everyone who wanted out got their money—showing flexibility rather than any cash crunch.
Growing nerves across the huge private credit world
These big outflows aren't just about one fund—they point to growing nerves across the huge private credit world ($2 trillion strong).
After a couple of bankruptcies last year and worries about how these funds are valued, other firms like Blue Owl Capital have also hit pause on payouts.
If you're curious about how big money moves when markets get shaky, this is one to watch.