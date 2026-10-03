Blackstone's Jas Khaira to address long term AI funding needs
Jas Khaira from Blackstone will be speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 (October 13-15), where the spotlight is on what helps AI companies grow for the long haul, not just overnight.
As these companies scale up, they need serious funding to build out their infrastructure.
Blackstone's recent AI investments detailed
Khaira will break down how Blackstone decides which AI startups to back, offering tips for founders wrestling with tough funding choices.
Lately, Blackstone has gone big in AI, with up to $600 million invested in primary equity in Indian AI infrastructure company Neysa, which planned to raise an additional $600 million in debt financing, and a $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and others, with Anthropic launching Ode, to push AI even further.
If you're curious about building strong tech businesses (or just want discounted passes), this event could be worth checking out.