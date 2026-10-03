Blackstone's Jas Khaira to address long term AI funding needs

Khaira will break down how Blackstone decides which AI startups to back, offering tips for founders wrestling with tough funding choices.

Lately, Blackstone has gone big in AI, with up to $600 million invested in primary equity in Indian AI infrastructure company Neysa, which planned to raise an additional $600 million in debt financing, and a $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and others, with Anthropic launching Ode, to push AI even further.

If you're curious about building strong tech businesses (or just want discounted passes), this event could be worth checking out.