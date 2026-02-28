Blackstone's new data center push could raise $100 billion
Blackstone is rolling out a new publicly traded company focused on buying up data centers, making it easier for everyday investors to get in on the AI infrastructure boom.
The fund will start by targeting big institutional money, like sovereign wealth funds, and later open up to raise tens of billions more from other investors—pending regulatory green lights.
Firm's sticking with proven, built-and-leased data centers
Instead of betting on risky new builds, Blackstone's sticking with proven, built-and-leased data centers.
Already a giant in this space—managing $85 billion in data center assets—the firm scored big with its $10 billion QTS buyout in 2021 and leased capacity has grown 14-fold since Blackstone's 2021 takeover.
Data explosion and energy needs
With AI tech exploding, global data volume is set to double every three years and data-center investment could total as much as $3 trillion by 2030 (JLL).
Blackstone's been investing heavily across energy too—and now manages a massive $1.3 trillion overall.