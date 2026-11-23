Blind survey finds only 13% of Indian tech professionals happy
A new Blind survey shows that most Indian tech professionals aren't loving their jobs. Only 13% say they're happy.
In fact, 72% would switch careers tomorrow if it required no cost or retraining, and 42% would make the jump as long as the pay stayed the same.
Surveyed workers oppose children entering tech
Big names like Intuit, Goldman Sachs, PayPal, and Oracle have some of the highest numbers of employees thinking about leaving.
There's also been a big spike in posts about quitting tech jobs since last year.
Interestingly, more than one-half of those surveyed wouldn't recommend a tech career to their children. They'd rather see them try healthcare or AI instead.