Blinkit CEO named Group CEO of Eternal

Albinder Singh Dhindsa, who currently leads Blinkit, is set to become Group CEO of Eternal (formerly Zomato) (no specific start date given in the source). He's taking over from Deepinder Goyal, who's moving on to try out high-risk experimental ideas outside the company. Goyal will stick around as non-executive Vice Chairman once shareholders give the green light.

Why bother? This move shows just how important quick commerce has become for Eternal. Blinkit has been a big driver for the company's growth and has moved to breakeven lately.

Now, Dhindsa will run everything from food delivery to cloud kitchens—but he'll still keep Blinkit front and center.

Who is Dhindsa? Dhindsa grew up in Patiala and studied engineering at IIT Delhi before getting his MBA at Columbia.

He co-founded Grofers (which later became Blinkit) back in 2013 and led it through its rebrand and eventual acquisition by Zomato/Eternal in 2022.

He's known for building strong teams and helping Blinkit reach breakeven.