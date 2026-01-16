Blinkit drops 10-minute delivery, puts rider safety 1st

Blinkit, Eternal-owned quick delivery app, has quietly removed its famous 10-minute delivery promise. This shift follows a government advisory on gig worker safety and recent strikes by riders asking for better pay and conditions. Now, Blinkit's new tagline is all about convenience—"30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep"—without the race-against-the-clock vibe.

What's new in the app? You'll now see how far your order is from the nearest dark store right in the app.

Blinkit's in-app notification says, "Short distances allow quick deliveries."

Rival apps like Instamart and Zepto haven't added this feature yet.

Will deliveries get slower? Not really. Orders still go to the closest dark store in seconds, with packing done super fast (usually under 75 seconds).

Most riders travel less than 2km at safe speeds—so if you're close by, you'll probably still get your stuff in under 10 minutes.

For longer distances (up to 2km), it might take about 15-20 minutes.