Blinkit eyes 3,500 dark stores across India by March 2027
Business
Blinkit (yes, the speedy delivery app) just raised its game; now aiming for 3,500 dark stores across India by March 2027. That's up from its earlier target of 3,000.
The company says it's not just about more locations: it's planning to reach smaller cities and add new product categories to keep things fresh.
Blinkit targets 5,000 dark stores 2028
Blinkit isn't stopping there: it wants to hit 5,000 stores by March 2028.
Their rapid expansion is powered by strong profits from existing stores and confidence in new markets.
Even with tough competition and the costs of opening new spots, Blinkit pulled off a massive jump in Q2 FY2027: order value shot up nearly 80%, revenue almost doubled, and its average monthly transacting customers rose to 37 million.