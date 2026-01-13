Blinkit halts 10-min deliveries after rider protests, labor ministry steps in Business Jan 13, 2026

Blinkit has dropped its 10-minute grocery delivery promise following intervention from the Labor Ministry after over 200,000 riders went on strike nationwide on New Year's Eve 2025.

Riders said the rush for ultra-fast deliveries made their jobs riskier and slashed their pay.

The Labor Ministry got involved to address these concerns.