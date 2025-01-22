Blinkit now delivers your Xiaomi, Nokia phones in 10 minutes
What's the story
Leading quick-commerce company Blinkit has announced a strategic partnership with smartphone makers Xiaomi and Nokia.
Blinkit is now delivering their handsets to customers within 10 minutes of placing an order.
The service is currently available in select areas of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The move comes after Blinkit's successful launch of a similar service for Apple iPhones in India.
Product range
These phones are available
The smartphones available for quick delivery through the Blinkit app at the moment are Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105.
Apart from smartphones, the company also offers fast deliveries of other electronic products such as monitors and laptops.
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa promised more phone models would soon be added to its quick delivery service.
Goods
Blinkit's 10-minute electronics deliveries
Earlier this month, Dhindsa announced Blinkit was expanding its 10-minute delivery to electronics such as monitors and printers.
He had said, "You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes! We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category."
The platform delivers laptops from HP, monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI, and printers from Canon and HP.
Ambulance
Blinkit has launched a private ambulance service
In a recent development, Blinkit had launched a 10-minute private ambulance service in Gurugram.
The company intends to expand this potentially life-saving service to other cities across India.
This move is part of Blinkit's broader strategy to revolutionize quick commerce by providing a wide range of products and services with unprecedented delivery speeds.