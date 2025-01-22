What's the story

Are your savings shining bright? Investing in renewable energy isn't just trendy—it's transforming how India saves and earns.

Solar bonds, a rising star in clean energy investment, and the trusty Public Provident Fund (PPF) are both drawing attention.

But which is better for your wallet and your conscience?

With India's green revolution gaining speed, choosing the right investment can supercharge your returns while making the planet a sunnier place.

Let's explore where your money should shine.