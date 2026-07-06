Blinkit pilots premium grocery service 'Gourmet'
What's the story
Blinkit, a leading player in the quick commerce space, has launched a new premium grocery service called 'Gourmet.' The pilot program is currently available in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. The move comes as part of Blinkit's strategy to tap into the demand for high-end food and grocery products while also boosting order values and improving profit margins.
Product range
Dedicated dark stores for premium products
The 'Gourmet' service features a wide range of premium products, including artisanal cheeses and breads, as well as ozone-washed fruits and vegetables. The offering is being supported by a separate network of around five dedicated dark stores - two each in Delhi and Bengaluru, and one in Mumbai. This strategic move is likely to help Blinkit compete directly with other well-funded players like FirstClub.
Expansion plans
Niche brand partnerships to enhance premium offerings
While the current pilot of 'Gourmet' is small, it could serve as a model for expansion into other cities if it proves successful. Blinkit has already partnered with several niche brands such as The Gourmet Jar, Krumb Kraft, Oat Mlk, VK Hydroponic Farms, and Zuru Zuru. It is also in talks with more players like Urban Platter to further expand this premium grocery offering.
Profit strategy
Boosting profit margins with premium products
The launch of 'Gourmet' is part of Blinkit's broader strategy to increase its profit margins by catering to high-end, better-paying customers. A premium brand on 'Gourmet' sells products at a price point 20-30% higher than mass-market brands. This could significantly improve Blinkit's profit margins and help it stay ahead in the competitive quick commerce market where it commanded a 47% market share in 2025.
Business model
Transition to inventory-led model for better control
The launch of 'Gourmet' also comes as part of Blinkit's transition to an inventory-led model, which was introduced in early FY26. This shift gives the company more control over merchandising, procurement, and stock management for premium and imported products. Industry experts believe that premium food categories require a different approach to fulfillment due to their specific storage, temperature, and handling requirements.