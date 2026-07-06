Blinkit pilots premium grocery service 'Gourmet'

Expansion plans

Niche brand partnerships to enhance premium offerings

While the current pilot of 'Gourmet' is small, it could serve as a model for expansion into other cities if it proves successful. Blinkit has already partnered with several niche brands such as The Gourmet Jar, Krumb Kraft, Oat Mlk, VK Hydroponic Farms, and Zuru Zuru. It is also in talks with more players like Urban Platter to further expand this premium grocery offering.