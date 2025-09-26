Blinkit, Zepto offer delivery partners ₹50,000/month amid festive demand

India's quick-commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto are rolling out bigger incentives for delivery partners as the 2025 festive rush kicks in. With demand soaring and rider shortages, average monthly earnings might hit ₹50,000—a 10-15% bump from last year—thanks to special payouts during busy periods like Navratri.

Platforms offer serious bonuses to keep teams strong To keep their teams strong, platforms are offering serious bonuses.

Blinkit is adding up to 20% extra on daily earnings during Navratri, while Zepto pays daily bonuses of ₹134-₹282 for completing more orders.

These extra perks help stop riders from switching apps for better deals.

Referral bonuses in play as companies grow fleets Referral bonuses are also in play as companies try to grow their fleets—especially when many riders head home for the holidays.

The sector is set to reach $10 billion in GMV by FY26 and now makes up about 12% of online festive sales.

That's fueled a big jump in hiring, with partner numbers rising by 20-25% year-on-year.