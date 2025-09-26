Next Article
Silver hits record ₹1.40 lakh per kg, gold drops
Silver prices just reached a record ₹1.40 lakh per kg in New Delhi, riding on a global surge—international silver went up 2% to $45.03 an ounce.
Meanwhile, gold lost some shine at home, dropping by ₹630 to ₹1,17,370 per 10gm as fewer people are buying.
Futures on MCX show silver is still going up
Silver futures are also breaking records: December contracts jumped to ₹1,37,530 per kg and March 2026 touched ₹1,38,847 per kg on MCX.
Gold futures saw smaller gains.
All these moves are mostly thanks to hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon—something investors everywhere are watching closely.