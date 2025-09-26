Maruti Suzuki overtakes Ford, GM, Volkswagen in market cap

Maruti's stock has soared 25.5% since August—way ahead of the Nifty Auto index's 11% rise—showing investors are seriously optimistic. The brand dominates small car sales in India (over 60% of its business), a segment that has benefited from the revamped GST regime.

New GST rules made cars cheaper

India's new GST rules from September 22 made cars cheaper by reducing cascading levies and improving affordability.

That move sparked a rush for Maruti vehicles: think 15,000 bookings every day and a record-breaking 30,000 deliveries on Navratri alone.

Even with global industry challenges like supply chain hiccups and electrification pressure, Maruti is showing how strong India's auto sector can be right now.