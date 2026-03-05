BlissClub hits ₹250 crore annual revenue run rate
BlissClub, the women's activewear brand you've probably seen all over Instagram, just hit a ₹250 crore annual revenue run rate.
They recorded ₹135 crore in FY25 (up from ₹87 crore in FY24 / the previous fiscal year) and managed to cut their losses by more than half—from ₹44 crore down to ₹20 crore.
Founder Minu is now meeting investors in Bangalore, aiming to raise $25 million—their biggest round yet—to open more physical stores.
This comes after the company has so far raised over $20 million.
With brands like Cult.fit and Bold fit also fighting for attention, BlissClub's rapid growth and tighter finances are catching investor eyes.
For anyone interested in India's booming athleisure scene—or just looking for new workout gear—this is a brand on the move.