BlissClub hits ₹250 crore annual revenue run rate Mar 05, 2026

BlissClub, the women's activewear brand you've probably seen all over Instagram, just hit a ₹250 crore annual revenue run rate.

They recorded ₹135 crore in FY25 (up from ₹87 crore in FY24 / the previous fiscal year) and managed to cut their losses by more than half—from ₹44 crore down to ₹20 crore.