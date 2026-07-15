Blockchain tokenization reshapes trading of gold oil and copper
Cryptocurrency is shaking up the commodities world by turning real assets like gold, oil, and copper into digital tokens on the blockchain.
These tokens are backed one-to-one by physical reserves and can be traded at any time on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), making trading more flexible and accessible, even outside regular market hours.
In 2026 tokenized assets $33.5B
In 2026, tokenized assets reached $33.5 billion in volume, with derivatives trading soaring to $524.8 billion in just three months.
Gold dominates this space: more than 95% of tokenized commodity value comes from gold tokens like Tether Gold (XAUT) and PAX Gold (PAXG).
Silver holds its own too, while crude oil and copper are quickly gaining ground as more people see the perks of secure, round-the-clock trading through blockchain tech.