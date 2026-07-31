Bloomberg delays adding Indian government bonds to global aggregate index
Business
Bloomberg has hit pause on adding Indian government bonds to its Global Aggregate Index, saying it wants to see India's recent market reforms work smoothly in real life first.
While it is impressed by India's tax cuts and new digital trading options, Bloomberg says investors need to see these changes applied consistently before moving forward.
India reforms draw cautious investor response
India recently scrapped some taxes for foreign investors in government bonds and made trading more accessible online; big steps that make things easier for global players.
Still, some investors are waiting for smoother account setups and more reliable processes before they feel fully confident.
Bloomberg will watch how things go before making a final call.