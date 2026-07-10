Bloomberg launches terminal platform to trade Indian government bonds globally
Business
Bloomberg has rolled out a new electronic trading platform that lets investors from around the world buy and sell Indian government bonds more easily.
The system, already live with its first digital trade, connects global investors straight to India's bond market through the Bloomberg Terminal: no more manual paperwork or complicated steps.
Bloomberg platform offers direct NDS-OM access
With everything handled in one place, from placing an order to settling the trade, the process is way more efficient and less prone to errors.
Plus, by plugging directly into India's official bond trading system (NDS-OM), foreign investors get simpler access, which could mean more international money flowing into India's markets and a stronger global presence for Indian bonds.