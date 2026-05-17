BLS finds AI reshaping US job market, customer service hit

US administrative roles vulnerable to AI

Paralegals, graphic designers, insurance sales agents, and other admin-heavy roles are especially vulnerable as companies look to cut costs with AI tools.

While medical secretaries and administrative assistants actually gained some jobs from May 2024 to May 2025, most of the other roles saw steady declines.

Earlier predictions said AI would mostly replace repetitive work but open new doors elsewhere; now it looks like even desk jobs involving lots of human interaction aren't as safe as we thought.