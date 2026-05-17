BLS finds AI reshaping US job market, customer service hit
AI is starting to shake up the US job market, according to new statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
From May 2024 to May 2025, jobs in 18 AI-related fields dropped slightly, down 0.2%, even though overall employment went up.
Customer service roles took a big hit, shrinking by over 130,000 positions (that's nearly a 5% drop), showing just how much AI is streamlining certain tasks.
US administrative roles vulnerable to AI
Paralegals, graphic designers, insurance sales agents, and other admin-heavy roles are especially vulnerable as companies look to cut costs with AI tools.
While medical secretaries and administrative assistants actually gained some jobs from May 2024 to May 2025, most of the other roles saw steady declines.
Earlier predictions said AI would mostly replace repetitive work but open new doors elsewhere; now it looks like even desk jobs involving lots of human interaction aren't as safe as we thought.