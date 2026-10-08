BLS International partners with Signzy on deepfake detection for visas
BLS International, which works in visa and consular services worldwide, just announced a partnership with fintech company Signzy.
The goal? To use smart tech, like document intelligence and deepfake detection, to catch fake or tampered documents in visa applications.
This means spotting AI-generated forgeries gets a lot easier and faster.
BLS tech flags documents, officials decide
This move is part of BLS's push to upgrade its tech by teaming up with external technology partners like AWS and Sypha AI.
Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal shared that they want a system that keeps your data safer while making governments feel more secure about the process.
Don't worry, though, final visa decisions will still be made by government officials, but now tech can flag suspicious documents for extra human review, cutting down on fraud without losing the human touch.