BLS International partners with Signzy on deepfake detection for visas

This move is part of BLS's push to upgrade its tech by teaming up with external technology partners like AWS and Sypha AI.

Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal shared that they want a system that keeps your data safer while making governments feel more secure about the process.

Don't worry, though, final visa decisions will still be made by government officials, but now tech can flag suspicious documents for extra human review, cutting down on fraud without losing the human touch.