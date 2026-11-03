BLS Polymers IPO may list 45% above IPO price

BLS Polymers is scheduled to debut on the stock market and is expected to make quite an entrance: its shares could open 45% above the IPO price.

The IPO, priced at ₹142 to 150 per share, was a hot ticket with demand far outstripping supply.

In fact, the ₹255 crore offering was oversubscribed by a massive 241.22 times, showing just how much excitement there was around this debut.