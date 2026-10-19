BLS Polymers opens ₹255cr IPO Oct 27-29 offering 1.7cr shares
Business
BLS Polymers, based in New Delhi, is opening its ₹255 crore IPO from October 27 to 29, with shares priced at ₹142 to ₹150 each.
They are offering 1.7 crore new shares, giving investors a chance to get in as the company looks to grow.
Proceeds earmarked ₹77.56cr for Goa expansion
₹77.56 crore of the net IPO proceeds will be used to expand its Goa facility and boost production of key polymer materials used in telecom, power, and railways.
A chunk is also set aside for working capital and general corporate needs, helping BLS Polymers meet growing demand in international markets.
BLS Polymers listing expected November 3
The share allotment wraps up by October 30, with listing expected on November 3.
If you are interested or just curious about how companies scale up using IPOs, this one is worth keeping an eye on!