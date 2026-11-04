BLS Polymers shares jump 92% to ₹288 after listing
Business
BLS Polymers just made a splash on the stock market: its shares jumped 92% above the IPO price by Wednesday after two sessions since listing, hitting a record ₹288 on Wednesday, 4 November.
The stock opened strong and closed well above its starting price, making early investors pretty happy.
BLS Polymers IPO ₹255cr oversubscribed 241.22x
The company's ₹255 crore IPO was wildly popular, oversubscribed 241.22 times.
With fresh funds in hand, BLS Polymers plans to ramp up manufacturing at its Goa plant and support growth across India and exports to places like the US and Germany.
Focused on custom polymers for industries like telecom and infrastructure, they're aiming to ride the wave of India's booming polymer market through 2031.