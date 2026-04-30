Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MOU with GCIB for Africa
Business
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions just signed a memorandum of understanding with GCIB for Africa Ltd, kicking off plans to bring tech-driven projects to Senegal and other African countries.
They're looking at setting up a Digital Factory in Senegal and rolling out initiatives in areas like renewable energy, IT, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, basically aiming to boost local economies through technology.
Blue Cloud Softech teams Senegal stakeholders
This partnership means Blue Cloud Softech will be teaming up with the Senegalese government and private players to drive real change on the ground.
The announcement also got investors' attention: Blue Cloud's stock saw some ups and downs on the BSE, opening a bit higher but closing slightly lower after some profit booking.