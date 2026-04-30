Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MOU with GCIB for Africa Business Apr 30, 2026

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions just signed a memorandum of understanding with GCIB for Africa Ltd, kicking off plans to bring tech-driven projects to Senegal and other African countries.

They're looking at setting up a Digital Factory in Senegal and rolling out initiatives in areas like renewable energy, IT, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, basically aiming to boost local economies through technology.