Blue Cloud Softech's profit doubles, revenue up 81%
Business
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, based in Hyderabad, just had a standout December 2025 quarter—their net profit jumped to ₹18.58 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, up from ₹9.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.
Revenue also shot up by 81% to ₹265.41 crore, reflecting some smart moves in IT service management.
Looking ahead, Blue Cloud announced a plan to invest up to $1 billion in AI-powered data centers and teaming up with BSNL to roll out 5G Fixed Wireless Access.
They've also completed a proof-of-concept healthcare screening project with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.
Shares settled 3.44% higher at ₹23.77 on the BSE.