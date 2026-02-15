Blue Cloud Softech's profit doubles, revenue up 81% Business Feb 15, 2026

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, based in Hyderabad, just had a standout December 2025 quarter—their net profit jumped to ₹18.58 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, up from ₹9.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Revenue also shot up by 81% to ₹265.41 crore, reflecting some smart moves in IT service management.