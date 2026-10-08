Blue Origin could go public in coming years: Jeff Bezos
What's the story
Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, has hinted that the space company may go public in the coming years. The revelation comes after Blue Origin raised $10 billion from external investors for the first time. "I think, someday, Blue Origin will have an IPO... It would be several years from now," Bezos said during an interview with FOX News.
Financial backing
Bezos's massive investment and valuation boost
Bezos, who also founded Amazon, has personally invested $28 billion in Blue Origin since its inception in 2000.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the company's latest funding round valued it at $140 billion.
This financial backing from Bezos and external investors has been instrumental in keeping Blue Origin afloat and competitive in the space industry.
Strategic goals
Blue Origin's progress and challenges
Founded about 18 months before Elon Musk's SpaceX, Blue Origin has mostly depended on Bezos for funding.
However, the company has also bagged multibillion-dollar contracts from NASA and the US Space Force, including work on the Artemis lunar program.
Despite a setback in May when a launch-pad explosion during a static-fire test delayed its plans to compete with SpaceX in the commercial launch market, Blue Origin intends to resume New Glenn launches this year.