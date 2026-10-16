Blue Origin invests $330 million to boost New Glenn launches
Business
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, is dropping $330 million to seriously upgrade its Cape Canaveral site in Florida.
The plan? Build two new launch and landing pads so their heavy-lift, partially reusable New Glenn rocket can fly way more often, potentially several times a week by the end of the decade.
Blue Origin plans 150 upper stages
With this expansion, Blue Origin will be able to make up to 150 New Glenn upper stages each year, keeping up with rising demand for satellite launches and stepping up competition with SpaceX.
After a recent rocket mishap, they're also working with the US Space Force on a new facility that can handle multiple missions at once.
Everything's set to wrap up by summer 2027.