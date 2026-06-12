Blue Origin New Glenn explodes in Cape Canaveral ground test
Business
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a big ground test in May 2026 at Cape Canaveral, causing major damage to the rocket and parts of the launch infrastructure.
Jeff Bezos called it "a very bad day for Blue Origin," but he is staying positive and still aims to get New Glenn flying again by the end of the year.
Test for 48 Amazon internet satellites
The explosion happened while testing engines for a mission that was supposed to launch 48 Amazon internet satellites.
Luckily, some key parts survived, which could help avoid bigger delays.
An investigation is under way to figure out what went wrong, and Bezos says the team is focused on rebuilding and moving forward from this tough moment.