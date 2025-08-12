Next Article
Blue Origin now lets you book space trip with cryptocurrency
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, just made it possible to book a seat on their New Shepard rocket using Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Thanks to a new partnership with Shift4 Payments, you can now pay for your space adventure with crypto—no more waiting on bank transfers.
Booking is pretty straightforward
Booking is pretty straightforward: just use wallets like Coinbase or MetaMask to put down the $150,000 deposit right on Blue Origin's website.
The New Shepard rocket takes passengers for an 11-minute ride past the edge of space, where you'll float weightless and catch some epic views before heading back home.