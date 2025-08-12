Next Article
United Breweries's shares barely budge amid rising profits
United Breweries's stock finished Tuesday at ₹1,912.40, barely changed from the last close—even though trading activity picked up.
Behind the scenes, though, the company's latest results for June 2025 show both revenue and profit are up compared to last year.
Revenue and profit on the rise
For April-June 2025, revenue grew to ₹2,864.32 crore (from ₹2,475.13 crore last year) and net profit rose to ₹184.03 crore (up from ₹173.80 crore).
The full-year numbers also improved: revenue hit ₹8,915.09 crore and profit reached ₹442.41 crore by March 2025.
Plus, shareholders can expect a final dividend of ₹10 per share with an effective date of July 31—showing United Breweries is sharing its success even if the share price hasn't jumped yet.