United Breweries's shares barely budge amid rising profits

Revenue and profit on the rise

For April-June 2025, revenue grew to ₹2,864.32 crore (from ₹2,475.13 crore last year) and net profit rose to ₹184.03 crore (up from ₹173.80 crore).

The full-year numbers also improved: revenue hit ₹8,915.09 crore and profit reached ₹442.41 crore by March 2025.

Plus, shareholders can expect a final dividend of ₹10 per share with an effective date of July 31—showing United Breweries is sharing its success even if the share price hasn't jumped yet.