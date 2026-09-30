Blue Origin seeks outside investors after $30B from Jeff Bezos
Business
For the first time ever, Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin is seeking money from external investors instead of relying solely on Bezos's own deep pockets (he's put in around $30 billion since the early 2000s).
CEO Dave Limp shared the news on Tuesday, marking a major shift in how the company funds its big ideas.
Blue Origin plans $8B capital raise
Blue Origin wants to raise $8 billion to help launch projects like space-based data centers and support NASA's Artemis moon mission.
This push for outside funding comes as SpaceX continues to dominate the industry, especially after its recent $1.77 trillion valuation.
With fresh investment, Blue Origin hopes to level up and close the gap with its main rival.