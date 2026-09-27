Blue Star, Haier, Godrej Appliances to hike electronics prices 5%-8%

The good news: some dealers still have pre-hike stock, so you could score a deal if you shop soon, especially with the festive season coming up.

But don't wait too long, Haier's N.S. Satish says more price bumps could be on the way if costs keep rising.

Meanwhile, even though most people plan to spend more this festive season, more are looking to splurge over ₹50,000 compared to last year.