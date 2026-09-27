Blue Star, Haier, Godrej Appliances to hike electronics prices 5%-8%
Planning to buy a new AC or TV? Heads up: big brands like Blue Star, Haier, and Godrej Appliances will raise electronics prices by 5% to 8%, with the timing varying by brand, starting from October and others from November.
The hike is mainly because raw material costs (think copper and steel) are up, plus currency swings and shipping charges aren't helping either.
Dealers have pre-hike stock, Haier warns
The good news: some dealers still have pre-hike stock, so you could score a deal if you shop soon, especially with the festive season coming up.
But don't wait too long, Haier's N.S. Satish says more price bumps could be on the way if costs keep rising.
Meanwhile, even though most people plan to spend more this festive season, more are looking to splurge over ₹50,000 compared to last year.