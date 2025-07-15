Blue Star shares experience 2.09% increase in early trade
Blue Star's stock jumped over 2% on Tuesday, landing among the top gainers on the NIFTY MIDCAP 150.
The boost came right after the company posted solid Q4 and full-year results, showing impressive growth in both revenue and profit.
Investors seem pretty happy with where Blue Star is headed.
Strong quarterly and yearly performance
The company pulled in ₹4,019 crore revenue for Q4 FY25—a 21% jump from last year. Net profit also climbed to ₹194 crore, up by about 22%.
For the whole year, revenue hit ₹12,043 crore (up nearly 24%) and net profit soared by almost 43% to ₹592.61 crore.
Low debt and higher dividends
Blue Star keeps its finances healthy with a super low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.07.
Plus, they announced a bigger dividend this year—₹9 per share—payable July 18.
Moves like these show the company values its shareholders and is staying financially solid.