Bharti Airtel experiences early trade boost

Airtel's revenue for Q4 jumped to ₹47,876 crore (up from ₹37,599 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹12,418 crore compared to just ₹1,238 crore a year ago.

Over the past few years, the company has turned things around—from losses in 2021 to a solid annual profit of ₹33,778 crore this year.

Plus, Airtel announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share (coming July 18) and remains part of the Nifty 50 index—cementing its spot among India's top companies.