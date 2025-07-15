Next Article
Bharti Airtel experiences early trade boost
Bharti Airtel's shares got a small boost on Tuesday morning, rising nearly 1% after the company posted impressive earnings for March 2025.
The stock touched ₹1,935.10 by 9:30am reflecting investor confidence in Airtel's recent performance.
Airtel's revenue for Q4 jumped to ₹47,876 crore
Airtel's revenue for Q4 jumped to ₹47,876 crore (up from ₹37,599 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹12,418 crore compared to just ₹1,238 crore a year ago.
Over the past few years, the company has turned things around—from losses in 2021 to a solid annual profit of ₹33,778 crore this year.
Plus, Airtel announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share (coming July 18) and remains part of the Nifty 50 index—cementing its spot among India's top companies.