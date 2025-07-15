PhonePe appoints Shivnath Thukral prior to IPO

PhonePe is facing some tough questions from regulators about UPI transaction fees right now. With Thukral's deep experience handling government relations, he's expected to help PhonePe navigate these challenges and keep the company on track during a pretty crucial time.

Thukral's experience in handling regulatory issues

Thukral spent over seven years leading public policy at Meta India (yep, the Facebook folks) until June 2023.

He's known in the industry for his work on regulatory issues and has held leadership roles in several industry groups—something PhonePe says will help them step up their game with policymakers.